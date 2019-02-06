“I was quite shocked” Former Wallaby on All Blacks ‘Mickey Mouse’ swipe

Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell says he was shocked to hear All Blacks coach Steve Hansen call Michael Cheika a ‘Mickey Mouse’ coach.

Mitchell defended the Wallabies coach telling Macquarie Sports Radio, “I was quite shocked to see that, and a little bit disappointed because they (All Blacks) are the absolute pinnacle of our game and have been for quite some time now and not only on the field but off the field.”

“So it’s disappointing to see that when they perhaps think no one is quoting them or taking any sound bites that’s their true opinion of their biggest rivals,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell on Hansen



Drew Mitchell also weighed in on the sacking of Wallabies attack coach Stephen Larkham, “He (Larkham) and Michael Cheika had differing views in terms of where they wanted the attack to go and you just can’t have that from the leader of the attack and your backs coach and your head coach seeing things differently.

“It just creates an opportunity, potentially, for players to be getting two different types of messages and then for them to have to decipher which one to listen,” he said.

“Straight away it leaves an opportunity for people to be on different pages and as we’ve seen with the Wallabies of late we need everyone on the same page working towards the same thing.”

Mitchell played alongside and was coached by Larkham and said he is pleased there still is a role for him within Rugby Australia, “Whilst it’s disappointing for Stephen in the short term what I think is still somewhat overlook with what’s happened he’s still remaining within the Rugby Australia setup and we’re still going to get the best that Stephen Larkham can offer.”

Mitchell on Larkham

