‘I was ready for a long day’: Aussie punter opens up on being drafted

Newely-signed Australian San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky admits he got “lucky” in his bid to make it as an NFL footballer.

The Perth-born 28-year-old was picked up in round four of the NFL Draft over the weekend, joining a host of Australians making a career in the NFL as a punter.

Wishnowsky originally signed up for Prokick Australia in 2013 – a Melbourne training center for prospective recruits – before being snapped by Utah in College football.

He’d been punting for Santa Barbara City College since 2014.

Wishnowsky told Macquarie Sports Radio since joining Prokick, his confidence of being drafted grew.

“I just sort of gave it a crack and it turned out great,” he said.

(Prokick Australia’s Nathan Chapman) has worked so hard, he used to have to accommodate to (NFL clubs) because he established himself as a name – he used to be up at 3am calling teams but now teams are calling him.

“It’s good to see the hard work for him pay off.”

Wishnowsky said the 49ers made contact with him a few weeks prior to the draft, filling him with confidence he could be a chance to get picked up.

“I went for dinner with the 49ers special teams coaches,” he said.

“Then I had a workout with them and it went great, they stayed in contact but there were a few others teams that were interested.

“It was almost the pressure that the 49ers knew there were other teams interested, that sort of helped me out.

“The draft starts at 9am and I was ready for a long day.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio