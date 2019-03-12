“I wasn’t surprised’: Scott McLaughlin’s supreme confidence in new car

Defending Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says he was always confident his new Mustang would perform strongly.

The New Zealander won the opening race of the Supercars season in Adelaide and is looking to continue his strong form in the Melbourne 400 at Albert Park this weekend.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, McLaughlin re-iterated his belief in the Mustang following the car’s first win since 1972.

“It takes a lot to get 300 points in Adelaide,” he said.

“It’s tough to do and not many people have done it.”

McLaughlin said he was excited to race at Albert Park, marking just the second year where competition points are on offer at the Formula 1 track.

“Now we’re racing for points, it’s such a different dynamic around here,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview