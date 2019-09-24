‘I would be absolutely disgusted’ – Lazarus slams talk linking Lodge to Broncos captaincy

Broncos legend Glenn Lazarus has reacted to reports linking Matthew Lodge to the Brisbane Broncos captaincy for next season – and he didn’t hold back.

“It makes my blood boil to think that Matthew Lodge could be the potential captain of that Football Club. When you look at the Bronco’s history and the people that came before him, I would be absolutely disgusted to see Lodge leading the club”, Lazarus told Ox and Marko on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“In fact, I would go to some lengths in regards to getting rid of a lot of the Broncos stuff that I have kept”, he added.

Lodge is reportedly in the running to take over the Broncos captaincy from under fire skipper Darius Boyd next year in the wake of their 58-0 elimination final loss to Parramatta.

Lazarus says there has to be a better solution for the Broncos going forward.

“Given the situation the club is in, surely we can come up with something better than that. Someone that people look up to – and not see as a drunken thug.”

