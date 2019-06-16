“I would’ve had him on there, Latrell Mitchell” NSW legend Steve Mortimer on Origin team changes

NSW Hall of Famer Steve Mortimer has weighed in on the State of Origin sides for Game Two which will be played in Perth next Sunday.

Coach Brad Fittler tonight announced a side with seven changes, including the axing of Latrell Mitchell and the recall of five-eighth James Maloney.

NSW and Canterbury-Bankstown great Mortimer has told Macquarie Sports Radio’s Clinton Maynard he thinks Maloney’s inclusion is a fantastic move.

“It’s good to see James Maloney back” he said.

However he says he would’ve picked Latrell Mitchell in the side.

