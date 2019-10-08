Ian Chappell labels the Women’s team the best he’s ever seen as they chase histroy

Australia are chasing their own slice of history as they prepare to face off against Sri Lanka in their third ODI clash at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

If they are able to clinch victory today in Brisbane the Australian Women’s Cricket team will record a mammoth 18th consecutive ODI win, beating their own world record they set between 1997 and 1999.

The Australian Women remarkably haven’t lost a one-dayer since falling to England in a dead rubber in Coffs Harbour in October 2017.

The Australians have been in cruise control so far this Summer against Sri Lanka after they recorded a dominant 3-0 series win in the T20I and can claim another ODI series win today in Brisbane.

Former Australian Cricket Captain Ian Chappell told Breakfast with Clinton Maynard and Jamie Soward that the current women’s team is head and shoulders above those from the past.

“It’s certainly the best (team) I have ever seen and I think you would be hard pushed to find a better side,” Chappell said.

“The batting is just so strong. I saw them last year against New Zealand, and they are probably the third best side in the world but New Zealand weren’t even in the hunt because that batting was just too strong.

“You can mark them down for that 18th win now and I think there will be plenty more to come to add to that record. They’re a very impressive side and they’ve gone about their Cricket in a good way, I really like the way they play.”

You can catch all the action to today’s Third ODI against Sri Lanka live on Macquarie Sports Radio from Allan Border Field, Brisbane with our team Bruce Eva, Tony Leonard, John Hastings and Dave Hussey at 11am AEDT.

