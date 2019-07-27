Ian Chappell slams English opener: ‘He looked like a crippled crab’

Cricket great Ian Chappell has slammed England opener Rory Burns, suggesting his batting technique is reminiscent of a ‘crippled crab’.

Burns’ spot for the Ashes opener is in doubt after two scores of six in England’s win over Ireland, while he averages just over 22 in seven Tests.

The 28-year-old who has a First Class average of over 42 is fighting for an Ashes spot alongside Jason Roy for England – who since the departures of Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook have not settled on a consistent Test opening combination.

Chappell says it’s imperative that you have a strong technique to succeed in Test cricket.

“They’ve got enormous problems,” Chappell said.

“Rory Burns – he’s lucky to be averaging 22.

“The first thing a coach tells you is to be comfortable, he looks like a crippled crab Rory Burns facing up – and he’s not good enough to be playing Test cricket.

“I don’t know how you can select a Rory Burns even though he’s made a lot of runs which he has done in County Cricket.

“You’ve got to look at home with that technique, that can’t succeed against good bowlers and that’s what you face in Test cricket.

“If you’d have walked into Lord’s that morning and not known who was who, you’d have said that Jack Leach is the opener and Rory Burns was the number 11.”

Chappell also named his Australian XI for the Test of the Ashes beginning on Thursday August 1 at Edgbaston.

Ian Chappell’s XI for the first Test.

David Warner Cameron Bancroft Usman Khawaja Steve Smith Travis Head Marnus Labuschagne Tim Paine Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Nathan Lyon Josh Hazlewood

Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images.