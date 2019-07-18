Ian Chappell tells the boys he’s in good shape following cancer scare

Ian Chappell says his recent cancer scare should serve as a warning to others.

The former Australian Test captain received treatment for skin cancer, which was only picked up by chance.

“I had a lump under my arm,” Chappell told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’d had a few times, particularly when I was younger and a bit off colour, swollen glands, and I thought that’s what it is. When it didn’t go away, I thought I better go get this checked out.”

The 75-year-old says we’ve all got to be in tune with our body.

“You have your regular check-ups, but just be aware of things yourself as well, especially if you’ve spent a lot of time in the sun.”

He says skin care has changed a lot since his days in the baggy green.

“Unfortunately in those days they didn’t have a big hat and we didn’t have anything like the protective creams we have now.”