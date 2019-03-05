‘It’s a major concern’: Ian Chappell worried about looming Aaron Finch decision

Ian Chappell says a potential tricky situation could unfold with Aaron Finch during the Cricket World Cup.

The Australian captain score a much-needed 37 in the second ODI against India in Nagpur after a period where his lack of runs has seen his spot in the side questioned.

Chappelli told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast if his errant form continues, Australia could be faced with the possibility of having to make a difficult decision during cricket’s biggest event.

“It’s a major concern and it’s been a problem for a while,” he said of Finch’s form.

“It could get to the point where you’re going to have to drop your captain in the middle of the World Cup if he doesn’t get some runs.

“That becomes even more important when you know Warner is coming back into side and someone in the top order is going to miss out.

“But I’ll say that his poor batting hasn’t affected his captaincy, I thought he did a good job in the field last night.”

