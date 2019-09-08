Ian Chappell’s scathing assessment of Joe Root’s captaincy

Former Australian captain great Ian Chappell has launched a scathing attack on England captain Joe Root.

Following Australia’s historic retaining of the Ashes on foreign soil for the first time since 2001, Chappelli pointed the blame squarely at Root.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio Root was a reactionary leader compared to Australian captain Tim Paine.

“Joe Root is what I would class as a reactionary captain,” he said.

“I think that’s one of his problems, he doesn’t seem to have a great feel for how the way the game is going

“As important as anything, he doesn’t seem to be able to inspire his team.

“When Broad got those early wickets on the first morning of the game, it was a horrible day but you’ve got to put it out of your mind.

“Apart from Broad, England bowled terrible on that occasion and it was a moment in the game when they really could have captured the Old Trafford Test.

“But he just doesn’t seem to have that inspirational spark as a captain.”

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)