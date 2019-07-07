Ian Chappell’s solution to Australian injury woes

Australian cricketing great Ian Chappell says he’s a fan of promoting Alex Carey up the batting order.

Carey is averaging 65.80 over nine innings in the Cricket World Cup, only behind David Warner as highest run scorer for Australia.

But with Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja nursing injuries, Chappell said promoting Carey and drafting in another all-rounder to replace Stoinis could be the way to go.

“Stoinis and Maxwell has been very disappointing, especially with the bat,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s some talk of promoting Carey up the order and that wouldn’t be a bad move.

“Maxwell has been very disappointing and England have got the (bowlers) to worry him.

“The short-pitched ball gives him some trouble with Archer, Wood and even Plunkett.

“If Stoinis is out, I’d think they’d replace him with another all-rounder.”

Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images