Ian Chesterman reveals no medal expectations will be placed on Australian athletes for Tokyo 2020

Australia’s Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman AM has revealed there will be no medal tally expectations placed on the national team by the Australian Olympic Committee for the Tokyo 2020 games.

With the Olympics exactly one year away, preparations are starting to ramp up for a host of Australian athletes who will look to better their result in Rio or embark on their first Olympic campaign.

Australia finished 10th on the official medal tally with 19 medals including eight gold, behind the top placed United States – with many suggesting the national team’s performance didn’t quite live up to the expectations placed on them before the games.

Chesterman told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime there will be no medal tally expectations placed on the National team this time round.

“The athletes made it clear to us that it wasn’t helpful,” Chesterman said.

“Those athletes put enough pressure on themselves, they don’t need more from us, that’s the clear message they gave us after Rio, so we’ve recognised that and we’re not talking medals, we’re not doing medal predictions.

“However we still have a very strong performance focus in our team, we understand athletes want to go away to the games and produce their best result and for lots of people out there who are training, they’re training hard and their best result means a medal.

“So we absolutely support that culture of excellence, but we’re not putting a number on the amount of medals we’re expected to win.”

There will be 33 sports for athletes to compete in at the Olympics with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all to appear on the Olympic programme for the first time.

The Tokyo Olympics officially get underway on July 24, 2020.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.