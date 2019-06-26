Ian Healy believes Smith would ‘be good at three’

Image: Adam Davy / PA Wire

Australia has toppled England in style winning by 64 runs at Lords.

Despite posting a competitive total of 7/285, questions have still been raised about the number three spot in the side’s batting line up.

Usman Khawaja is the incumbent three, but made 23 runs just from 29 balls, while Smith who came in at second drop after Khawaja made 38 off 34 balls.

Australian cricket legend Ian Healy believes Smith is the man to bat at first drop.

“He’d be good at three, no question, but what are they proposing to do with Usman?

“Are they saying he just drifts, or not play at all?

“Get Smithy in there early.”

