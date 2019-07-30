Ian Healy says the Aussie cricket team will have to go in hard and get it done

It really feels like the lead up to Christmas with the Ashes set to get underway on Thursday night.

Australia will be looking to retain the Urn and win the series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Australian cricket legend Ian Healy told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it’s an exciting time in cricket.

“Five tests in six weeks, it’s a big load but they need to get it done,” said Healy.

“I’ll give them 2005, but since then, whilst we’ve been flogging them in Australia, we’ve been losing in England.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Ian also touched on his top picks for the bowling line-up.

“I’m not going outside the obvious fast bowler picks of Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood.

“If it’s not swinging Stark would be the one they play, but if the wicket starts swinging they might play a Paterson.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Ian