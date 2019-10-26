“I’d be really stunned to see Sam running around next year”: David Riccio thinks Sam Burgess’ career is over

David Riccio has revealed that he believes Rugby League fans have seen the last of Sam Burgess, after a devastating shoulder injury has crippled the English star.

Speaking on Macquarie Sport Radio’s Weekend Afternoon show with Trent Nikolic and Richie Callander, the Daily Telegraph’s journalist explained that Burgess’ problematic shoulder has plagued him for majority of 2019 and restrained many of his performances.

“I think he’s done unfortunately. I got the feeling that even halfway through this year that Sam was certainly not himself,” Riccio said.

“Often I would talk to players that had just played South Sydney and I would ask them, ‘How was Sam Burgess last night?’ And there was a legitimate response that Sam wasn’t the Sam of old. He had just lost the punch and power.”

Riccio said that if 2019 was indeed the last of Burgess’ career, it would be a cruel end to one of the great players in the modern NRL era.

“It’s quite sad the way it’s ended, however we do know that this game is one of the toughest in the world and with that comes injury and this is the situation Sam finds himself in,” Riccio said.

“I’d be really stunned to see Sam running around next year.”

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)