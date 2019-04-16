Brett Finch went misty as he paid tribute to his former Melbourne Storm team mate Greg Inglis.

“He is a champion of our game and he stands up in any era with any of the great players,” Finchy tells Marko and The Ox.

“We’re talking about a guy who represented Australia at 18, debuted in 2005 and by 2006 was a Queensland and Australian star,

“He’s strong, and quick, and skillful, and ticks every box,

“I’ve never seen anyone with a knack of being able to go ‘righto, give me the ball, I’ll score, I know we need something,’

“If I needed one player to come up with a play to save my life, he’s the man to do it.”

Inglis’ skill and athleticism rank him among the best to ever play the game and it’s a fact not lost on his team mates who benefited directly from his winning aura.

“He’s one of those blokes, you’re getting ready and you look across and see G.I putting his jumper on you just feel better because we’ve got G.I,” Finch said.

“If he’s on the field with you, you knew you were still a chance,

“He was an amazing athlete, an amazing team mate, a great fella to have around the club, an absolute champion.”

