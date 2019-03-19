‘I’ll be sweet to play’ Penrith’s Isaah Yeo on concussion

Penrith forward Isaah Yeo says his head is fine and he’s ready to play this weekend.

Yeo was knocked out as a result of a high shot from Parramatta’s Michael Jennings in the opening round of the NRL.

Speaking on his regular Macquarie Sports Radio segment, Yeo said, “The head’s fine, I just had a couple of tests this morning just to get the tick of approval and passed them, fingers crossed I’ll be sweet to play this weekend.”

Yeo said their 20-12 loss was, “Obviously not the performance we wanted round one and it might of been a good thing I didn’t remember much of that second half by the sound of it.”

“I don’t want that (concussion) to happen to me more times in my career but that’s footy and that’s some of the consequences that can happen,” he said.

Parramatta will be without Michael Jennings this weekend against Canterbury as a result of the NRL centre taking the early guilty plea for his high shot on Isaah Yeo.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview.