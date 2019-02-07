‘I’ll beat him him convincingly’: War of words between Gallen and Hopoate continue

Cronulla Sharks captain-turned boxer remains supremely confident of beating John Hopoate tonight.

Gallen will take on the former Rugby League player at Hordern Pavilion on Friday night.

Tensions boiled over again at the weigh-in on Thursday, with the pair being pulled apart after Gallen grabbed Hopoate’s throat.

It follows weeks of social media barbs ahead of the much-anticipated fight.

Gallen told Breakfast suggestions he hasn’t fought big-name boxers in the past shouldn’t be believed.

“It’s not entirely true,” he said.

“I’ve only ever fought professional athletes or boxers with more experience than me, that’s just a fact.

“Even the one person I fought went on to represent Fiji at the Commonwealth Games and has had 50 amateur fights.

“Hopa’s not correct what he says and I’ll show it tonight – I’ll beat him him convincingly and then he’ll have to say I fought someone.

He said events like tonight’s card in Sydney are “good for boxing”.

“Who’s talking about Australian boxing this week if Hopoate and I aren’t fighting?,” he said.

“No one.”

