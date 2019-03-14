‘I’m a bit of a traditionalist’: Staker happy with Grand Final call

Former Brisbane and West Coast footballer Brent Staker has backed the league’s decision to keep the AFL Grand Final as a day game.

The AFL Commission opted against shifting the Grand Final starting time to twilight for a second consecutive year, retaining the traditional 2:30pm start.

Staker said it was important the league looks to innovate every year but was still happy to keep the “traditional” timeslot.

“I like the fact they always look at these things,” he said.

“The AFL Grand Final is one of those things that everyone is used to the 2:30 timeslot, it’s worked really well.

“I think they made the right decision.”

