“I’m going to back him, we’re brothers”: Latrell Mitchell on Cody Walker’s national anthem boycott

Blues star Latrell Mitchell has thrown his support behind teammate Cody Walker’s decision to not sing the national anthem before Origin I.

Walker will make his NSW debut at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday after a brilliant start to the season for South Sydney.

The 29-year-old Indigenous star last week confirmed he’ll stay silent during the singing of Advance Australia Fair.

Teammate Latrell Mitchell has told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he’s behind Walker.

“I’m going to back him, we’re brothers” he said.

