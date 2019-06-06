Impressive Ash Barty into maiden Grand Slam semi final

Australia’s Ash Barty has continued her stunning French Open form, taking down Madison Keys in straight sets to book her spot in the last four.

The 23-year-old Queenslander brushed off the world number 14 in a 6-4 7-5 victory, beating the American in just over an hour.

“That’s probably close to my best match that I have played on the clay,” Barty told reporters post-match.

“It was a really clean match. I felt like I was in control.

“I got the balls I wanted, and I was able to put the balls in difficult positions for Maddie.”

Barty takes on 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova in the semi finals on Friday night after she pulled off a stunning upset against current world number three Simona Halep.

Macquarie Sports Radio tennis expert Craig Gabriel said Barty has been playing with confidence since Wimbledon last year.

“Barty said she’d be working on her clay game,” he said.

“Things have opened up for her and she’s playing with such confidence.

“Her coach and her put a plan in place for this clay court season to just enjoy it.”

