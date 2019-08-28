In hot water: Kyrgios under ATP investigation for ‘corrupt’ comment

Nick Kyrgios is under investigation by the ATP after questioning the integrity of the sport’s governing body at the US Open.

After defeating American Steve Johnson is straight sets in the opening round, Kyrgios labelled the ATP ‘corrupt’ in his post-match media conference.

He later backed away from the comments but remains under a suspension cloud after being heavily fined following his antics towards match officials in Cincinnati earlier in the month.

But Macquarie Sports Radio tennis expert Craig Gabriel didn’t understand why Kyrgios was asked the question at a post-match press conference which was held in the early hours of the morning.

He labelled it a “ridiculous” situation.

“You know you’ve got an opportunity to get an opinion out of him at a more reasonable hour,” he said.

“So hang onto it then.

“It went back and forth and (the journalist) knew she was going to get a bite out of him.

“Using the words ‘corrupt’ was completely wrong but it’s what happened.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)