Incendiary report links Daniel Ricciardo to Formula 1 powerhouse

Start your engines rev heads because Daniel Ricciardo has been linked to a shock deal which could see him walking down pit lane with a prancing horse on his hat.

Less than a year after signing a deal with Renault, Ricciardo could be driving with Italian Formula 1 powerhouse Ferrari as early as 2020, provided Sebastian Vettel retires at the end of this season, according to an incendiary report from Auto Action’s Dan Knutsen.

Speaking on Drive, motorsport expert Tony Schibeci says Ferrari is also interested in Mercedes pilot Valteri Bottas, sure signs they are keen on replacing Vettel with another big-name driver.

“I don’t think Charles Leclerc is in a position to hold down that number 1 position for Ferrari, I don’t think he has enough experience behind him, so the opportunity is there,” Schibeci said.

A move to Ferrari would be contingent on Renault deciding to release the 29-year-old Aussie, whose current contract runs until 2021.

Click PLAY to hear more from Tony Schibeci: