Inconsistency plaguing Swans outfit, says Longmire

Sydney Swans coach John Longmire says his side is suffering from inconsistent patches during matches.

The Swans are currently languishing near the foot of the ladder after winning just one match from their opening five.

They face the prospect of missing the finals for the first time during Longmire’s senior coaching career.

Longmire told Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney were playing good quarters “here and there” but were struggling across full games of football.

“We haven’t been able to sustain (effort) for as long as what we normally do,” he said.

“Teams are always going to get a run on but you need to be a bit more consistent across the four quarters, it may be a throwaway line but that’s the reality of it.

“We haven’t shown that ability over the four quarters to sustain it.”

