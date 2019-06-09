India hand Australia first World Cup loss

A Shikhar Dhawan-led India have beaten Australia by 16 runs in their much-anticipated Cricket World Cup clash.

After winning the toss on a dry and flat pitch at The Oval, captain Virat Kohli elected to bat as they looked to make it two from two.

And the Indians could have hardly got off to a better start, only a losing their first wicket once 127 runs were reached.

But the torment in the first innings for Australia didn’t end there as Kohli amassed 82 runs before Stoinis claimed his wicket.

Indian’s innings belonged to Dhawan, who notched up 117 off just 109 balls.

Late in the innings, Pandya chipped in with a vital 48 off 27 balls as India finished on a whopping 5-352 from their 50 overs.

Australia made a good start to their innings before Aaron Finch was dismissed in the 14th over.

Steve Smith (69) and David Warner (56) as well as Alex Carey (55 not out) led Australia valiantly throughout the innings but fell just short chasing 353, with the large Indian crowd in London going home happy.

The Aussies are next in action against Pakistan on Wednesday.

