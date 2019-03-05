India wins final-over thriller to take 2-0 series lead

Captain Virat Kohli’s 40th ODI century proved the match-turning knock as Australia fell just short of beating India overnight.

Set a modest 251 for victory in Nagpur, the tourists flew out of the blocks before losing their first wicket in the 15th over and then proceeded to lost 4-49, handing India back control in front of over 38,000 at the VCA Stadium.

Needing 11 off the final over with two wickets remaining – largely on the back of Marcus Stoinis’ 52 – the Aussies lost both wickets in the final over to be bowled out for 242, handing India an eight-run win and 2-0 series lead.

Earlier, Pat Cummins’ rich vein of form showed so sign of slowing down as he took four wickets, while spinner Adam Zampa continues to push for a coveted spot in Australia’s World Cup squad with two wickets.

Both sides now head to Ranchi for Friday’s third ODI, where Australia have to win to stay in the five-match series.

