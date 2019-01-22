Inglis is in “my top handful of players” says Brett Finch

Former NRL star Brett Finch rates captain of the South Sydney Rabbitoh’s Greg Inglis as one of the top players he’s ever seen grace the turf of the NRL.

Earlier today Craig Bellamy told the NRL website that he’d like to see Greg Inglis finish his playing career in the fullback position with the Rabbitoh’s.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio with Mark Allen & David Schwarz, Finch, the former team mate of Inglis at the Storm says “He’s up there, he is unbelievable Greg Inglis. I had the opportunity to play with Greg the first couple of years I was down in Melbourne. If I needed a player to come up with 1 play to save my life I’m picking Inglis.”

The list of achievements Greg has collected during his NRL career include five-eighth of the year (2008) and fullback of the year (2013) while also winning the RLIF (Rugby League International Federation) centre of the year (2009). He won the Clive Churchill Medal with Storm in the 2007 grand final win over Manly at five-eighth – scoring two tries. He won the 2009 grand final as a centre for Melbourne and the 2014 grand final with the Rabbitohs at fullback.

Finch rates Inglis as one of the top players he’s ever seen play the game “He’s moved to South Sydney and he’s gone to fullback and he’s leadership, he’s just grown and matured. I can only go as far back as I can remember and he’s in my top handful of players. He’s won a golden boot at centre as the best player in the world, he’s won a Clive Churchill for best on ground in a Grand Final at five-eight and they say his best position is full back. He’s an amazing athlete and a tremendous bloke and he’s still got a few more years yet but he’s had a helluva career.” said Finch.