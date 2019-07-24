Ireland bowl England out for less than 100 in pre-Ashes humiliation

Ireland have sensationally bowled England out for 85 in a pre-Ashes Test match at Lord’s.

Just days after claiming the Cricket World Cup in the most extraordinary of circumstances, Ireland’s Tim Murtagh took five wickets, condemning England to the four-worst score at home since 1907.

The Lord’s crowd were left stunned as the home side were dismissed within 24 hours in what was a supposed to be a tame warm-up before the Ashes get underway next Thursday.

England proceeded to bowl Ireland out for 207 on an action-packed day.

“I can’t believe what happened today at Lord’s,” TalkSPORT’s James Savundra told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“For England to be bowled out in around 25 by Ireland who are on par with a top amateur cricket team.

“Maybe I’m being a bit harsh but a lot of these guys don’t play County cricket, they play three or four games in Ireland.

“As professional cricketers 10 days after a World Cup, you’ve got to re-assess.”

Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images