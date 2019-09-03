Neil Henry calls for coaches union as McGregor faces the axe

Former Gold Coast Titans coach Neil Henry wants NRL coaches to have an association that would stand beside them when their jobs are in the firing line.

Dragons’ coach Paul McGregor is reportedly fighting to keep his job at St George, despite signed a two-year extension earlier this year.

Last month, Knights coach Nathan Brown was let go abruptly, just weeks after flagging his intention to leave at the end of the season.

Henry, who has led the campaign for a Coaches Association, told Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin a coaches need someone on their side when times get tough.

“It’s a bit of a lonely job at times,” Henry told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a results-driven business. But we talk about the welfare of coaches that are sacked or their contracts are terminated… there’s certainly a need for an association,” he said.

He hopes to have an association off the ground by November 1 this year.

“We don’t have any welfare or any backup for these coaches. (Even) just personal support to see how you’re going”, Henry said.

Often when head coaches are sacked, the assistants go with them.

Henry hopes a Coaches Association would provide better support and security for all coaching staff across the competition.

