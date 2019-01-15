Is Aaron Finch in danger of losing his spot in the Aussies ODI team?

Aaron Finch is in a form slump in test and one day international cricket.

The Victorian batsman opened the batting in the test series for Australia vs. India posting scores of 0, 11, 50, 25, 8 & 3 before being dropped for the 4th test match in Sydney.

Former Australian test captain Ian Chappell joined Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast with Matt Thompson & Brad Hardie questioning whether playing Finch in the test series was the best thing for the power hitting from Victoria. “Finch is a concern. It’s almost as though playing him in the test side has done him a disservice. You get longer and more opportunity to really sort out a guy if you’re the bowling side and it seems that that’s happened with Finch in the test side. His confidence at the moment is right down, Australia badly need him to get that confidence back.”

Finch has come out of the test series and has opened the batting while captaining the Aussies in the ODI series vs. India posting scores of 6 and 6 from the first 2 matches. The question has been raised whether Finch is in danger of missing out on selection for the 2019 Cricket World Cup “There’s not many games left until the World Cup. You figure that Finch has had so much success in One Day Cricket that sooner or later in those few games he’s going to get a big score which will keep him going, I can’t see them making a change no.” Chappell said.

Australia’s first game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup begins on June 1 vs. Afghanistan.