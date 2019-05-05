Macquarie Sports Radio
Is the torch passing on in the MotoGP?

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Image: Roman Rios / EPA / EFE

Every sport has it’s era’s, they rise and fall.

Schumacher dominated Formula, the Chicago Bulls dominated 90’s basketball, the Dragons dominated the 60’s, and Valentino Rossi was MotoGP till the little known name of Marc Marquez.

Now it looks like the torch might be on the move again with 2 fresh faces turning heads and breaking records at the famous Jerez circuit.

Fabio Quatrararo and Franco Morbidelli are names not to forget anytime soon as the 2 took out the top 2 spots in qualifying and Quatrararo breaking the record for youngest pole sitter in MotoGP history.

“He was on fire in his first couple of race” as a 15 year old says former MotoGP racer Chris Vermeulen on Quatrararo.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
