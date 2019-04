It’s only Round 4 but we may have seen the try of the season in the NRL.

The spectacular sequence of events started in the 78th minute of the Roosters clash with Brisbane at the SCG on Thursday night.

Leading 32 points to 4, the Roosters pulled off the incredible try, featuring three kicks, several drop balls and multiple miracle passes before Joseph Manu dove over the line.

Skip to 2m 48s to see the try everybody’s talking about