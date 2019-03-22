Is this the last campaign for The Autumn Sun?

The Autumn Sun is the most exciting three-year-old in the country and he leads the Winx support class on Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill.

Racing in the Group 1 Rosehill Guineas over 2000 meters, The Autumn Sun is chasing his 8th career win and his 5th in a row as he emerges as the thoroughbred most likely to claim the title of Australia’s best once Winx hangs up her saddle.

However many pundits believe this campaign could be The Autumn Sun’s last as his winning record – which is already better than Winx’s at the same point in her career – means the young stallion could be more valuable in the stud than on the track.

2GB Breakfast host Alan Jones has a longstanding association with John Messara’s Arrowfield Pastoral, the owners of The Autumn Sun, and when asked whether the three-year-old is bound for the breeding barn at the end of autumn, Alan wasn’t giving anything away.

“Well, on most things we have a comment, but on that we have none.”

Laughter ensued. Take from that what you will.

Click PLAY to hear Alan Jones with David Morrow and Julian King