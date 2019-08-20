Is this the man behind the FFA Cup’s next biggest upset?

Northern NSW Premier League heavyweights Edgeworth Eagles will be aiming to qualify for the FFA Cup quarter-finals for the first time tomorrow night, the only thing in standing in their way in local rivals and A-League team Newcastle Jets. It’s not often a state league side defeats an A-League team but the Eagles have an ace up their sleeve that might just help get the job done.

Daniel McBreen, who won the 2013 A-League championship with the Central Coast Mariners, can be still be found on the pitch playing for the Eagles, a job which he juggles with his role as U/15 coach and community officer at the Jets.

The 42-year-old was known for being a larrakin during his A-League days, Nights host Julian King wondered whether McBreen was getting the scoop on his employer-cum-opposition.

“I’m usually around training anyway, so I actually walked in yesterday to Ernie’s office and just asked what they were working on and he had a bit of a giggle and told me to get out”, McBreen said.

Edgeworth, based just outside of Newcastle, have dominated the Northern NPL in recent years winning four consecutive minor premierships, and chasing a fifth. The FFA Cup is often seen as a stepping ground for players to earn A-League contracts, but McBreen reckons head coach Damien Zane is ready to make a step up to professional football.

“I personally think he can, I think he’s a great coach, he puts a lot of time effort into scouting and analysing opposition teams”.

He’s also very versatile, he’s quite comfortable in changing the team, throwing young boys in, changing the formation with the way we play depending on the opposition, I do think in time we’ll see him coach at a higher level”, he added.