Is this the next Daniel Ricciardo?

4 hours ago
Clinton Maynard

Australian driver Alex Peroni will contest the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix later this year.

The Tasmanian teenager will drive for the same team with which he races in this year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship, Campos Racing.

He’ll have a crack at the title in Macau with the hope of following in the footsteps former Formula 3 era winners like Australian David Brabham, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and David Coulthard.

Peroni is already being compared to a young Daniel Ricciardo.

The 19-year-old spoke to Macquarie Sports Radio’s Clinton Maynard about the race and whether he’s the next Ricciardo.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

