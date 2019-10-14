Is VAR killing the excitement of football?

Two-time A-League championship winner Clint Bolton has labelled the VAR “a fun killer as the technology was used multiple times during the first week of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights with Christian Jantzen Bolton admitted it made some good calls including awarding Brisbane Roar’s injury-time equaliser against Perth Glory after it was originally judged to be offside by the linesman, but went on to say it’s killing the excitement of the game after Melbourne Victory’s Elvis Kamsoba’s goal was disallowed after he was ruled to be offside by the narrowest of margins, and celebrated in spectacular fashion.

“Every time a goal is scored now I don’t celebrate, I automatically check for how this goal is going to be chalked off, and that’s killing the excitement for me personally”.

VAR made some good calls over Round 1, and it’s here to stay, but it’s a fun killer”, Bolton said.

Bolton was an inaugural player of Melbourne City when they were introduced into the team in the 2009-10 season, Bolton added that the new Western United team have the ability to set the league alight after their impressive 1-0 win away to Wellington Phoenix.

“Rudes [coach Mark Rudan] has assembled a very experienced team, an already cohesive team. The attacking end looks great.

We don’t really have a marquee player in the league, but the closest I think is [Alessandro] Diamanti. He looked exceptional on the day, good character, and him in injunction with [Besart] Berisha and [Panagiotis] Kone will I reckon set the A-League alight this season”.