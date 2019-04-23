Isaah Yeo admits the Panthers are ‘taking soft options in games’

It’s official. The Panthers are under the pump.

Blowing a 14 point half-time lead to slump to a 24 – 20 point loss to Cronulla has shown Penrith to be a side with serious problems around their defense and discipline.

Penrith back rower Isaah Yeo admits his side are taking too many ‘soft options’.

“We were really happy with our first half, we went into the break 14-0 up, all the signs were good, but obviously our second half was disappointing,” Yeo told David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“We probably took some options in the second half that we weren’t happy with and that’s why we finished with the result that we did,

“We’re taking soft options in games and we’re paying the consequences for it.”

Taking ‘soft options’ was a phrased also used by Panthers five-eights James Malone, but what exactly is a soft option?

“We’ve got blokes running past tackles, I think everyone in the team has been guilty of that, that’s probably one we’re disappointed with and that was happening too much in the second half,” Yeo explains.

“Other things, like kick-chase, Bronson Xerri is a flyer but he scored a try off a lack of kick-chase on that left edge, I think he ran 70 or 80m against the run of play,

“It’s little things like that that as NRL players we should be doing and not having to focus on that, but we are that the moment and it’s obviously something we need to work on.”

Penrith were among the early favourites prior to the season’s launch but have slumped to 12th on the ladder with just two wins from six starts.

They face an in-form Rabbitohs outfit on Friday night at Panther’s Stadium.

Click PLAY to hear more from Isaah Yeo: