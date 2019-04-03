Isaah Yeo declares he’s fit to play following concussion setbacks

A stint on the sidelines was necessary for Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo after he suffered two concussions in as many weeks.

The second rower has been named in the squad for Friday night and tells David Morrow should be fit to play.

“The head’s going fine, obviously I had bit of a precautionary week off last week and just, sort of, normal concussion protocols this week,” he said.

“Everything’s going well, Ivan’s named me and I’ll train today, and all going well I’ll be no dramas for Friday night.”

Melbourne Storm thrashed the Panthers by 30 points on a grim Saturday night in Bathurst. Ivan Cleary didn’t mince his words after the match, describing Penrith’s performance as “awful”, “inept”, and “extremely disappointing”.

“That’s the angriest I’ve seen Ivan after a game before, he was pretty upset,” Yeo concedes.

In a delicious twist of scheduling, Penrith play Wests Tigers on Friday night, the team Cleary bailed on last year after being courted to return to coaching at the base of the Blue Mountains. Better still, both teams copped almighty sprays from their respective coaches after serving up lackluster performances. Tigers captain Moses Mbye told Macquarie Sports Radio that Michael Maguire’s spray was ‘quite warranted’.

Yeo’s been sprayed by the coach plenty of times before and the opportunity for on-field redemption is never more than a week away.

“Obviously both teams performances weren’t ideal over the weekend, and I guess we’re lucky in the NRL that we can follow that up with a really good performance,” he said.

“We know what we need to fix and I’ve been saying for the last few weeks that our discipline and our errors haven’t been good enough and haven’t been allowing us to give ourselves a chance to win the match, we’ll look to do that this weekend.”

The significance of Ivan Cleary’s first encounter against his old side isn’t lost on Isaah Yeo, who says the hype around the counter is mostly “media speculation”.

“[Cleary] has been fine, it’s been normal preparations,

“I don’t think that really factors into it all that much,

“They’ll be looking to make amends for their performance last week – just like we are.”

