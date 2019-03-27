Isaah Yeo sheds light on concussion treatment

Penrith Panthers forward Isaah Yeo has shed light on his ongoing concussion treatment revealing how strenuous it is.

After receiving a second straight concussion in the Panthers win over the Knights, Yeo has been ruled out of their round 3 clash against the Melbourne Storm.

Speaking on his regular Macquarie Sports Radio segment, Yeo spoke of how tough the tests actually are.

“I’m just doing all the different testing now and it is a lot. I did three hours worth of testing on Monday and then I’ve had to do even more independent testing with the NRL,” he said.

“After all these reports and tests, there should be no concerns but I do have to sit out this week which is probably a good thing for me in the long run.”

Yeo said the tests are good for the players health in the future, “I think they’re just trying to get a grasp of your memory, attention span and intelligence and then make a decision from that.

“It is pretty intense and you’re pretty rattled by the end of it. It’s just three hours of working your brain so it is pretty tough.

“The club physio then assessed those reports and tests and advised me to miss this week. It’s pretty unfortunate but I understand it has to be done and I know it’s better judgement for myself and the team for the rest of the year.”