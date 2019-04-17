‘Heads will roll’ at Rugby Australia if Folau successfully appeals: James Willis

Israel Folau has launched an 11th hour bid to stave off the imminent termination of his contract with Rugby Australia.

Folau has formally – and finally – responded to a breach notice and will enter a code of conduct hearing with Rugby Australia.

RA announced their intention to sack Folau after he published an offensive Instagram post which declared homosexuals, among a long list of others ‘living in sin’ are going to hell.

It’s the second time in the space of 12 months that Folau has ignited controversy by posting offensive and homophobic comments on social media and Halftime host James Willis says the situation has become increasingly murky.

“We were led to believe that the contract that [Folau] signed was water tight, and Folau’s latest posting on social media was a breach of the Rugby Australia code of conduct and their inclusion policy, therefore a sackable offence,

“It may not be that straightforward,” he said.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Folau signed a four-year contract extension with Rugby Australia last year which did not included specific social media clauses, and when his employer attempted to have social media clauses included after the fact, Folau refused to sign the amended paperwork.

Willis says this could open a loophole for Folau to crawl through.

“My information on that is that Rugby Australia was concerned it was only a matter of time until Folau posted something risky on Instagram again,” Willis explains.

“They had received information over the past 6 months that Folau had become heavily, heavily involved with his church,

“So, with that in mind, he’d already re-signed, he thought it was a done deal, Rugby Australia went to him again and tried to tighten the contract and Folau refused,

“And that leads us to now, because Folau will front a code of conduct hearing next week where I’m sure he’ll use that as his key argument,

“Rugby Australia supposedly didn’t feel that his first contract was tight enough so they tried to have another clause for social media added thinking this was going to happen again,

“That to me is massive blunder by the governing body, I think heads will roll over that.”

In a statement, Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle said: “Isreal has responded formally today to request a Code of Conduct hearing which, under the circumstances, was not an unexpected outcome. We will now work to confirm a date for the hearing as soon as possible.

“After the date for the hearing is confirmed Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will make no further comment on the matter until the Code of Conduct process has concluded.”

The hearing is expected to be scheduled for next week.