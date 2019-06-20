Faith & Charity: Multimillionaire Israel Folau taps public for legal fees

Israel Folau has launched a GoFundMe page to fund his expensive legal fight against Rugby Australia.

He hopes to receive upwards of $3 million in donations as he continues to dispute the termination of his lucrative contract following a controversial Instagram post in April.

Folau confirmed he’s already spent $100,000 in legal fees but in a campaign video, appealed for public help to subsidise the costly exercise.

“I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God’s word. Rugby Australia tore up my employment contract for doing just that, and that’s wrong,” Folau said in the video released yesterday.

“Every Australian should be able to practice their religion without fear of discrimination in the workplace.

“Rugby Australia has an army of lawyers at their disposal and they have already said they will divert significant resources to fight me in court.

“The cost to me and my family of continuing my legal action against Rugby Australia is expected to be significant.

“Since my contract was terminated I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support received from family, friends, fans and the public.

“Even people who don’t share my beliefs have defended my right to uphold and express them.

“They made me realise I’m not just fighting for my future and my family; I’m fighting for what is right. But I can’t do it alone.”

