Israel Folau breaks down addressing church as conduct hearing looms

Controversial Wallabies star Israel Folau has broken down addressing his local church.

A Code of Conduct hearing into the 30-year-old highly-publicised social media post will take place on Saturday, with a three-person panel to preside over proceedings.

But the strain Folau is under as he prepares to learn his fate has been laid bare as vision from a speech he gave at the Truth Of Jesus Christ Church in Sydney was released.

“At some stage, each and every one of us will face our own fiery furnace,” Folau is heard saying in the video filmed on April 21.

He then appears to wipe tears from his face and struggles to continue.

Folau was suspended from Wallabies and NSW Waratahs duty last month after he made a homophobic post on Instagram.