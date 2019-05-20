Israel Folau fails to appeal: contract terminated

Israel Folau’s contract termination stands after the former Wallaby failed to announce an intention to appeal within the 72-hour window.

Rugby Australia’s Code of Conduct review found Folau guilty of a high level breach after he published an incendiary post on Instagram last month which claimed that homosexuals, among others, were destined to go to hell.

The independent three-person panel ordered the termiantion of Folau’s four year contract with Rugby Australia on Friday afternoon and gave him 72 hours to lodge an appeal.

In a statement, Rugby Australia said Folau and his legal team had failed to appeal before the deadline expired.

“As Folau has not notified the panel of his intention to appeal, the Code of Conduct process has now formally concluded.

“With the Code of Conduct matter complete, Folau’s employment contract will be terminated.”

Despite missing Rugby Australia’s deadline, Folau still has an avenue to appeal the decision to sack him in the Supreme Court.

Speaking with James Willis on Halftime, former Wallaby and Waratah skipper Phil Waugh says the whole saga has been disappointing for fans.

“It’s not just the Waratahs, it’s also the Wallabies and also rugby lovers around Australia.

“It’s really disappointing and I think it’s been well documented, the disappointment that everyone has in his actions.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Phil Waugh:

Israel Folau believes he was upholding his “duty as a Christian” and said he was “deeply saddened” by the decision to terminate his contract.

It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Australia and my home state of New South Wales, playing the game I love,” Folau said in a statement released on Friday night.

“As Australians, we are born with certain rights, including the right to freedom of religion and the right to freedom of expression.

“The Christian faith has always been a part of my life and I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God’s word.

“Upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club and country.”