BREAKING | Israel Folau guilty of a ‘high-level breach’

Israel Folau’s Code of Conduct hearing with Rugby Australia has concluded after a three long days of debate.

The panel concluded Folau committed a “high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct with his social media post on April 10, 2019”

The panel is now tasked with making a decision which, given the complex and drawn out nature of the matter, could take days.

The three person panel comprised of John West QC (Chair), Kate Eastman SC, and John Boultbee SC convened over three days at Rugby Australia’s headquarters in Moore Park on, beginning on Saturday May 4th.

Folau was fighting Rugby Australia’s decision to terminate his $4 million contract over a social media post where he claimed that homosexuals, among other alleged ‘sinners’, are going to hell.

The 30 year old fullback was reprimanded over similar posts made 12 months ago and was issued a formal warning by Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Folau and his management team rejected a $1 million settlement offer from Rugby Australia made prior to the Code of Conduct hearing getting underway.