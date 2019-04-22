Israel Folau’s Code of Conduct hearing set for May 4
Israel Folau’s future in Australian Rugby won’t be decided until next month with the date for his Code of Conduct hearing now set for May 4.
A three person panel comprised of John West QC (Chair), Kate Eastman SC, and John Boultbee SC will convene at Rugby Australia’s headquarters in Moore Park on Saturday, May 4th.
The following day, May 5th, has been set aside should the hearing require more time.
A decision on Folau’s future is expected to be announced shortly thereafter.
Folau is fighting Rugby Australia’s decision to terminate his $4 million contract over a social media post where he claimed that homosexuals, among others, are going to hell.
The 30 year old was reprimanded over similar posts made 12 months ago and was issued a formal warning.
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________