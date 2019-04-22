Israel Folau’s Code of Conduct hearing set for May 4

Israel Folau’s future in Australian Rugby won’t be decided until next month with the date for his Code of Conduct hearing now set for May 4.

A three person panel comprised of John West QC (Chair), Kate Eastman SC, and John Boultbee SC will convene at Rugby Australia’s headquarters in Moore Park on Saturday, May 4th.

The following day, May 5th, has been set aside should the hearing require more time.

A decision on Folau’s future is expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

Folau is fighting Rugby Australia’s decision to terminate his $4 million contract over a social media post where he claimed that homosexuals, among others, are going to hell.

The 30 year old was reprimanded over similar posts made 12 months ago and was issued a formal warning.