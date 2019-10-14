“It can probably be seen as matchfixing”: Lee Holdsworth shares thoughts on Bathurst controversy

Supercars driver Lee Holdsworth has shared his thoughts on the latest controversy coming out of Bathurst 1000, and if Scott McLaughlin should be stripped of the title.

McLaughlin’s and DJR Team Penske’s victory remains provisional while an investigation is being conducted into the “disgraceful” acts from Penske driver Fabian Coulthard.

During the 135th lap of the Bathurst 1000, Coulthard was seen slowing down the race and causing a logjam with the cars behind him, which in turn created a huge gap between race leader McLaughlin and eventual runner up, Shane Van Gisbergen.

“To be fair, Scotty had the pace and he deserved to win that race I think, but Shane probably would have had a crack as well had he not been held up behind Fabian,” Holdsworth said.

“And then there is us as well who should have been in third after all that and that really pissed us off.”

Holdsworth, who finished tenth in the race and is a member of the Bottle-O Racing Team & Supercheap Auto Racing, says this investigation will drag on because of how severe the act is.

“I think there is more than just one internal investigation that will go on. I think there will be an investigation that needs to go on from sporting bodies as well because this can probably be seen as match fixing if you want to go that deep into it,”Holdsworth said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview:

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)