“It certainly makes you sit up and notice’: Riddell opens up on ‘scary’ concussion revelations

Mark Riddell says the recently-released findings on Rugby League-related degeneration brain diseases is a scary prospect for ex-players.

A world expert in concussion says there’s a “significant share” of former players living with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a chronic brain condition.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the former Eels and Dragons player says the findings were worrying for anyone who’s played at the highest level.

“You don’t know, do you,” he said.

“(When I was playing) it was the norm if you got knocked out to get up and play on.

“Because you would not want to let your teammates down and not want to show any hurt to the opposition and you wanted to make sure your teammates knew you were there for them.

“I’ve been knocked out, taken off the field and then (allowed) back on. I’ve been knocked out, had stitches put in my head and then come back on the field.

“That’s just what you did when you played the game.

“It is a little bit scary for everyone involved in rugby league because back then there weren’t the protocols that are in place today.

“I haven’t been involved in any of the scans but it certainly makes you sit up and take notice before I get older.”

