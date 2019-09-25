‘It does help’ Kaufusi approves of oval training

The Melbourne Storm might have topped the table this NRL season but the challenges haven’t stopped.

With the Storm taking on the Roosters at the SCG for their preliminary final, coach Craig Bellamy and the side have mixed things up at training moving their sessions to Collingwood’s Holden Centre to simulate playing on an oval.

Speaking with David Morrow, Mat Thompson, and Darryl Brohman Storm’s big man Felise Kaufusi states that the change has helped.

“We’re just trying everything we can,” shares Kaufusi.

“Yes, it does help, gives us a bit of visualization,

“We’re just trying to… replicate that same feeling,” explains Kaufusi.

Kaufusi states that everyone except Cameron Smith hasn’t played on the SCG so the training change is a welcomed and exciting difference ahead of their do or die match.

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer via Getty Images

