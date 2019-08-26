‘It doesn’t send a good message’: Mick responds to Murray ruling

Collingwood’s Sam Murray will be free to play in 2020 after successfully having his drug ban reduced.

Murray tested positive for cocaine on game day in July 2018 and was facing a potential four-year ban from the game.

But after his sanction of less than two years was confirmed on Monday, the 21-year-old will be able to return to training in February 2020 ahead of a potential return to Collingwood’s side next year.

Herald Sun newsbreaker Mick Warner said it was a good outcome for Murray, who played 13 games for Collingwood in 2013.

But he questioned what sort of message it was sending.

“It’s pretty good for Sam Murray who we thought was going to get four years and his career would be over,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think there’s been a real change of heart at WADA and ASADA about the use of recreational drugs four or five days before a sporting event.

“If you can prove that you didn’t take cocaine or ecstasy for blatant performance-enhancing purposing, there’s a bit of a softening by WADA or ASADA that this could even fall to a six month or three month ban.

“I’m not sure that sends a great message but maybe there’s a view that we shouldn’t confuse blatant cheating with people who want to use recreational drugs.”

(Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)