‘It doesn’t sit well with me’: Riddell uncomfortable with Bennett coaching revelation

Former NRL player Mark Riddell isn’t happy with Wayne Bennett reportedly trying to undermine former Titans coach Garth Brennan at the end of last year.

According to the Courier Mail, Bennett offered to coach the Titans in 2019 after it became clear the Broncos weren’t going to renew his contract.

The Titans offered to stick with Brennan for this year before sacking him after a disastrous season which currently sees them sit bottom of the ladder.

Riddell said he couldn’t understand why Bennett would look to undermine a fellow NRL head coach.

“I can’t go past the fact he’s gone behind a current coach’s back and tries to weasel his way into a club,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I understand he’s coached premierships at the Dragons and Broncos and he’s arguably one of the greatest coaches of all time.

“It doesn’t sit well with me, I just don’t think it’s the right way to go about things at all.

“The Titans decided to invest their time in Garth Brennan and I can sort of understand them saying ‘thanks but no thanks’.

“I’m not going to hold the Gold Coast Titans to ransom over the decisions they’ve made.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images